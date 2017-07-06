Kenya: Tottenham's Davies Hails Wanyama as 'Top Drawer' Player

Nairobi — Victor Wanyama's debut season at Tottenham Hotspur was hugely impressive and was hailed as the North London club's signing of the season, his influence hardly unnoticeable as Spurs finished second in the English Premier League standings.

Wanyama arrived at White Hart Lane last summer in a Sh1.5bn deal from South Coast club Southampton FC, re-joining his former coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Harambee Stars captain has not only received praise from pundits and former players but his current team mates who have been at awe with his talent and work rate.

Left-back Ben Davies has hailed Wanyama for his phenomenal contribution to the club, joking that his beastly attitude and hard yards are not only visible on match day but on the training pitch as well.

"We see what he can do in training quite regularly and you are better off just not going near him if you want to keep the ball! Hopefully there is more of the same to come from him next season," Davies told the club's official website.

He has praised the players' attitude and prowess on the ball, not only winning tackles and possession in midfield but spraying up the team in attack.

"Victor (Wanyama) has been top drawer. He is a top player. I think some people perhaps had doubts about how good he is on the ball before he arrived here but I think he silenced everybody on that straight away."

"It's not just his defensive work. On the ball he's an excellent player and he's been superb for us over the course of the last year," the Welsh international added.

Wanyama raked in five goals from deep his defensive midfield position, marking his home debut with a match winning late goal against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder has promised that more will be seen of him from the coming season as Spurs seek to challenge for trophies as well as decent performance in the UEFA Champions League.

"As a player, I want to improve every day. I think better should be expected from me next season both at the club and national team. At the club our ambition is to win trophies next season and I know we can. I hope to play a big role for the club," Wanyama said in a previous interview with Capital Sport.

A few Spurs players have already resumed pre-season training but Wanyama expects to fly out to London next week after concluding his holiday.