5 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

East Africa: Vodafone to Shut Down M-Pesa in Albania

By Ken Macharia

Vodafone Albania has sent a notice indicating it will stop offering mobile money transfer service from July 14.

This will affect nearly 250,000 users who have until July 29 to withdraw their funds, according to Albanian news wire RTK Live.

Vodafone has not given an official explanation on why it is bringing down the curtain on M-Pesa in Albania, but sources said it was an internal decision.

A low uptake of the mobile service provided by Vodafone's subsidiary Vodacom in South Africa was the reason for M-Pesa's demise in 2016.

