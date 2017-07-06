5 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Rehabilitates Over 1000 Kilometers of Railway

Lobito — The Minister of Transport, Augusto da Silva Tomás, Tuesday pointed the rehabilitation and modernization of 1.344 kilometers of railway and installation of new communication and traffic control systems as important investments of the Angolan State on the Benguela Railway (CFB).

The Cabinet minister said so during a working visit to eight locomotives acquired in December 2016 by the Angolan Government, aimed to reinforce the capacity of transportation of people and goods.

He also highlighted the Government's investment in the rehabilitation of two train stations and the construction of 65 crossing points and highlighting six stations of 1st class and eight of 2nd class.

Augusto Tomás also highlighted the purchase of office equipment and the completion of construction of Benguela Railway Training Center in Huambo, whose investments will bring economic growth, employment and improved living conditions for Populations.

The minister of Transport has worked since Monday in the province of Benguela, as part of the meetings of the public companies in the sector.

