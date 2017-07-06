Kenya: Ministry Tight-Lipped on Balance for University Workers

The Ministry of Education was on Wednesday tight-lipped on when it will release the Sh5.2 billion balance for striking university workers who have vowed not to resume work until they receive the money.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i did not respond to our inquiries on the payment of the salary increase to the more than 27,700 workers.

On Wednesday, the Trade Union Congress, which brings together at least four unions, asked university staff to stay put until their demands are met.

On Sunday, Dr Matiang'i announced that Sh4.7 billion had been wired into the respective bank accounts of 31 public universities and colleges and the balance would be paid in the 2017/2018 financial year, which commenced on Saturday.

RECEIVED MONEY

Vice-Chancellors Committee chairman Francis Aduol confirmed on Tuesday that the institutions had received the money and were processing the payments. However, on Wednesday Universities Academic Staff Union secretary-general Constantine Wasonga challenged the government to release the Sh5.2 billion, saying, saying: "We are already in the financial year 2017/2018

"We are asking our members to step up their demonstrations. Tomorrow, we will be at Dr Matiang'i's office for a major demonstration to demand our money since he assured us during negotiations that there was Sh10 billion. The National Treasury and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission also confirmed that".

Dr Wasonga ruled out further engagement with the VCs on the 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement, saying their focus was on the September talks for the 2017-2021 cycle.