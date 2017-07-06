Nigeria: Osinbajo - Rift With Senate Will Be Resolved Soon - Presidency

The Presidency has said the controversy between the executive and legislative arms of government would soon be resolved.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on Tuesday,the Senate passed a resolution to stop all confirmation hearings for nominees forwarded by Acting President YemiOsinbajo until contentious issues surrounding their powers to confirm appointees are resolved.

Osinbajo had earlier two months ago said there is no law in the Nigeria Constitution stopping the Presidency from representing the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, as substantive chairman.

Citing section 171 of the constitution, Osinbajo said it is up to the Senate to make their judgement and" it is up to us say what we want to do. If our candidate is rejected, we can re-present him. No law says we can't re-present him. And again, there is the other argument, whether or not we need to present him for confirmation."

He noted that heads of agencies like the EFCC do not have to go to the Senate. "That's what the constitution says. But the EFCC Act, which of course as you know is inferior, says that EFCC chairman should go to the Senate for confirmation."

However, speaking to State House Correspondents the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, MalamGarbaShehu said the remarks made by the Acting President about the screening of nominees by the Senate was misconstrued but steps are already being taken to resolve the matter amicably.

He pointed out that the remark about screening of nominees for appointments did not originate from the Acting President.

Shehu said, "Our understanding is that some remarks made by the Acting President some months ago when he was the Vice President, because the President was around at that time, an opinion he gave is being misconstrued. A senior lawyer in the country offered an opinion, in which he said some categories of public officers traditionally cleared by the National Assembly need not to go through that process, that those ones can be appointed by the Presidential fiat.

"They don't have to go through screening. But several months ago, in his position as Vice President, Professor Osinbajo gave a personal opinion saying what this lawyer said makes sense."

He said the government has not taken any decision on such an issue.

"There is no official position by the government of Nigeria and the Federal Executive Council never sat down to take a decision to say that some categories of officials will not be sent to the National Assembly any longer or that the authority of the Senate under the constitution to screen and pass nominees hasever been questioned by the government or the Federal Executive Council," he said.