A candidate eyeing the Matuga parliamentary seat was rushed to hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the lower abdomen.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate, Kassim Sawa, shot himself while at Moi International Airport.

Airport deputy OCPD Beatrice Kigalu said Mr Sawa shot himself while handing over the firearm for safe keeping at the airport.

"He is a licenced firearm holder. It happened when he was giving out the firearm as required in the security procedures at the facility," she said.

She said the victim was rushed to Bomu Hospital.

She said the bullet was still lodged in the body when he was taken to Bomu where he is being attended to.

"We have also launched our investigations on the same so that we get more details about the incident," she added.