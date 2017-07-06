6 July 2017

Tanzania: Manji, 3 Co-Accused Charged in Hospital With Seven Counts

Yusuf Manji, the chairman of Yanga F.C and boss of Quality Group.
By Rosina John

Dar es Salaam — City business tycoon Yusufally Manji and three others were charged with seven counts including that of illegal possession of government stamps and textile used for making Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) combat uniforms.

The charges against Mr Manji and his three other co-accused were read at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute housed within the Muhimbili National Hospital where the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court had to move. Charged along Mr Manji are Mr Deogratius Kisinda, Abdallah Sangey and Thobias Frewe.

They were not allowed to enter any plea to the charges, which were read by State Attorney Tulumanywa Majigo, because the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case which was filed under the Economic and Organized Crime Control Act and that of the National Security Act.

After the charge was read, the three other co-accused--Mr Kisinda, Mr Sangey and Mr Fwere--were sent to remand while Mr Manji continues to be held in hospital under prison custodianship.

According to the charge that was read before resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi, the accused allegedly on June 30, 2017 at Chang'ombe were found with 43 bundles of fabric used for making TPDF uniforms valued at over Sh200 million.

The accused were also allegedly found in possession of rubber stamps property of the TPDF, without lawful authority.

After reading the charges, prosecution produced a certificate to object bail to the accused from the Director of Public Prosecution on the grounds of national security.

The case was adjourned to July 19 when it will come up for mention.

Early in the year, in the Habeas corpus application Mr Manji filed through his lawyer, Mr Hudson Ndusyepo, he asked the court to order immigration officials and police to produce him in court for determination of the legality of his detention regarding his nationality.

