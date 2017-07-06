Nigeria: EU, Unicef Upgrade 162 Health Facilities in Bauchi

THE European Union, EU, and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with the Bauchi State government, are to upgrade 162 health facilities across the state in the next four years, representing 50 percent of the 323 wards in the state.

A health officer with the UNICEF, Mr. Olosunde Oluseyi, dropped the hint at the commencement of the one-day EU-UNICEF Maternal Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition Media orientation meeting in Bauchi.

Mr. Olosunde Oluseyi assured that within the four-year period of the programme, the United Nations, in collaboration with the state will ensure the establishment of one functional primary health care centre in each of the 323 wards in the state.

He added that the project also entails birth registration.