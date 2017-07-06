Nigeria: Lagos School Kidnap Day 43 - Muslim Students Ask Police to Justify Lagos Security Investment

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, MSSN, took a swipe at security agencies in Lagos State, particularly the police, describing their inability to rescue the six Senior Secondary School students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, 43 days after, as weakness on their parts.

It therefore, urged them to justify the Lagos state government's investment in security by rising to the challenge .

Expressing its disappointment over the long stay of the abducted students in the kidnappers den , in a statement signed by its president, Saheed Ashafa , the society also described the delay as a pointer that security needed to be improved in the state.

It therefore called on the need for security agencies to adopt new strategy, such as intelligence approach, towards the rescue of the students.

The statement read: "The continuous hostage of the students undermines and shows that Lagos security is weak. It means that efforts of the state government at equipping security operatives in the state have yielded little or no result.

"The situation is an embarrassment on the much rated Lagos State and may make some people think that security in the state is a charade.

"If by now the students are still in captivity, then we expect police and other security operatives to renew strategies and step up intelligence policing on this matter.

"We are not unconscious of the security implication of exposing strategies. At the same time, we should not be complacent doing things the same way."