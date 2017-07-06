Nigeria: Govt Adopts Who Guidelines for Multidrug Resistant TB

The Federal Government has introduced a shorter treatment procedure for Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) Tuberculosis treatment in Nigeria even as the first Extensively Drug-Resistant TB ward and MDR ward opened at the south west zone TB reference laboratory at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The new arrangement is designed to shorten the treatment period for drug-resistant TB, according to the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, who spoke during the flag off of the new ward.

Unveiling the National Standard Operating Procedures for Tuberculosis Laboratory Diagnosis and the National Guidelines on Biosafety for TB Laboratories, the Minister said TB treatment is available at all Federal government health facilities nationwide, free of charge.

"Formerly when we treat people with drug-resistant TB, the drug regimen will last for as long as 20 months, and this is one of the challenges.

"What we are flagging off today is a new regimen that has been accepted worldwide. We will be able to reduce the period of treatment from about 20 months to between 9 and 11 months."

He said the new drug regimen can improve chances of achieving cure even with drug resistant TB. He said government is committed to increasing funding for TB control and challenged the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer control programmes and partners to accelerate case finding and collaborate to double the amount of cases found in Nigeria, noting that just about 1/6th of the cases of TB are being detected.

Adewole argued that TB is treatable and that cases found and treated would encourage others to present themselves for treatment and help in stopping TB in Nigeria.