Kenya: Jidenna Concert - Startling Effects and Showmanship

I don't know what kind of sorcery it is going to take for us Kenyans to start figuring out which one is a good concert and which one is a bad one, because we have had quite a few experiences with both. And, as with all shopper's remorse, you only find out after the fact - after you've bought the ticket - and this isn't the type of experience you can trade in for a refund, ha. Can you imagine if people could do that? Go back to the promoters and tell them they lied? That would be hilarious, but Kenyans would, of course, take that too far. Everyone thinks something different about each concert. I know a lot of people who absolutely loved Damian Marley (it still makes me a bit sad that I missed that one) and another person I met said it was full of flag-wielding pseudo-Rastafarian middle class members. I paraphrase, but those words were in the description!

The terrible thing is, you can't even tell if someone is going to be good from past concert clips on YouTube, as we have also learned. But last weekend, thanks to a very good friend, I figured that maybe the key is in the presence of a live band. Because Jidenna slayed it, and it was well worth the Ksh.3000 we were charged for it.

FOMO 3 (the third edition of the FOMO party) was held at Carnivore, with Nyashinski as the (main) opening act. The concert started a bit late, as Kenya concerts are prone to do. The only bad things about the concert, actually, was that security seemed a bit loose, and there were too many things going on before the main show. There were pre-opening acts, and then there were MCs introducing other MCs introducing DJs and other MCs... the string of an ensemble introduction was pointless and boring, as no one came to see them. At some point the crowd started yelling at MC 2 and 3 to get off the stage so we could see the actual performers instead of Shaffie being drunk and talking about his car.

NYASHINSKI WAS FIRE!

Nyashinski was fire! It's technically his first major performance since he came back, and he performed his four most recent singles - "Malaika", "Now You Know", "Aminia" and "Mungu Pekee". The effects were startling - especially the part where he brought out an actual angel on a crane flying over the stage. I don't even like that song but he performed it so very well. He has an older hype now - he still has the energy to be a performer, but he's more seasoned now, more cued to stage dynamics and more aware of his presence. And yes - of course he performed song by Klepto. Thank goodness. I thought my favourite thing about the performance was the angel on the crane, and then when the performance ended, he and DJ Stylez came to the front edge of the stage and took off their shirts... to reveal other shirts beneath, calm down, that called for peace after elections, because there is life after August 8th. That was the most beautiful part to me.

Jidenna came on next (after another quick MC debacle) in traditional blue Igbo suit, coupled with a classic man's red kerchief in his pocket and TORE IT UP. Before he introduced himself (you know how artists do that even though they know you know who they are) he sang three songs, and let me tell you, that band makes all the difference. When you can hear that someone is singing and you can hear the actual instruments, see them playing and dancing with unbridled showmanship, it's a sight to see. A sight for the sore eyes who have been attending shoddy concerts. A redeeming sight! You get the picture.

In the middle of his concert, Jidenna too called for peace in all of Africa and wisdom as we approach elections. I like that people are talking about this. I like that people are using their platforms to remind people what's actually important - through music, through art, through newspaper columns. The government is chosen by you. Choose properly. Also, if Jidenna ever comes to a city near you, go see him! If you love his album - if you love even one song of his - you'll love watching him, and not just because he's so fine... but also because he's classic, man!