Kenya: Nyashinski Gave His All, But the Night Belonged to Jidenna

Musician Nyashinski on Saturday night gave a poignant reminder to other Kenyan musicians why he remains the top dog in the local music scene.

The singer gave his all at Carnovore and the crowd reciprocated as he curtain-raised for American-Nigerian musician Jidenna Theodore Mobisson.

Better known as Jidenna, the singer gave fans at the third edition of Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) Party a reason to party the night despite only having a few songs which Kenyans associate with.

The American singer is popular for his hit single Classic Man.

Nyashinski was a darling to the revelers as he got the crowd jamming to some of his oldies like Tuendelee, Swing Swing and some of his latest hits < em > Mungu Pekee, Now you Know and the crowd favorite Malaika .

Jidenna’s interaction with his fans was breathtaking. His Swahili was lacking and his Nigerian was not he represented it to the fullest.

He sang some of his hits Long Live the Chief, nominated for Bet Hip-Hop Award Impact track, and closed the show with his other hit Classic Man which brought him to the limelight in 2015.

The night had an amazing line up of curtain raisers who psyched up the crowd as they awaited the man of the hour.

From DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ KACE, Deejay Xclusive 254, DJ Kalisouth and DJ UV also moved the crowd with their amazing sets that were lined up for the show.

Radio personality Shaffie Weru alongside DNG and Mc Samora, ensured the crowd was in high spirits all through the night.