Sudan: Yemeni Vice - President Lauds Sudan Efforts in Supporting Legitimacy in His Country

Khartoum — The Yemeni Vice - President of the Republic, Ali Muhsin Salih, has lauded the efforts of Sudan in supporting the legitimacy in his country and its effective participation within the Alliance countries in bolstering the legitimacy in Yemen.

This came when he received Wednesday the Ambassador of Sudan to Yemen, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Al-Dabi.

The meeting has discussed the political developments and the field situation in Yemen, the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Yemeni Vice - President has appreciated the valor and sacrifices given the Sudanese Armed Forces through its effective participation in the Alliance for boosting the legitimacy in Yemen.

The Yemeni Vice - President has strongly condemned the aggression and the looting committed by the coupists against Sudan Embassy in Sanaa describing these acts are reflecting the real face of the plotters who disrespect the diplomatic customs and the international charters.

He said the coupists are more mover posing a real threat to the international navigation and humanity by their continuous attacks on ships and their looting to the humanitarian aid.

Ambassador Al-Dabi has affirmed the continuous participation of Sudan in the Alliance for supporting the legitimacy in Yemen and its keenness to stand alongside Yemen in its tragedy.

He expressed Sudan condemnation of the crimes and violations being perpetrated by the plotters in Yemen, reiterating Sudan readiness to strengthen further the cooperation with sister Yemen.