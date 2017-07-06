Kanengo Police Station is keeping in custody a 36 year old Major Wilson suspected of killing his wife because of jealousy.

According to Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer, Salome Zgambo Chibwana, the incident happened between the night 2 July and early morning hours of 3 July at Mgona Township.

"According to reports, the couple has been married for 15 years without a child, and the husband started suspecting the wife of cheating on him when he heard the rumors. On the fateful day, the suspect came from work and found his wife attending to a customer at their shop who the suspect thought the wife was flirting with," she said.

The husband ordered the wife to go home and prepare food for him. He then confiscated everything the customer had bought alleging they were given to the customer for free by the wife.

The suspect then went home and picked a fight with the wife.

She added out of anger and fearing for her life, the wife left the bedroom crying to spend the night at the sitting room. At about 4:00 hours in the morning, the wife stopped crying and the husband thought she had finally fallen asleep and when he went to check her around 5:00 hours. He found her dead.

"The suspect then called his in laws who advised him to surrender himself to police," she said.

Postmortem results revealed that death was due to head injuries the deceased, Teleza Namizinga Wilson, who was 33 years old came from Namate Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ntalimanja in Mulanje had suffered.

The suspect Wilson, comes from Denga village traditional authority Nsamala in Balaka. The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of murder