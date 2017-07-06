5 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Military Parades in Cities Kick-Start 'Celebrations' for Malawi 53 Years of Independence From British Colonial Rule

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zawadi Chilunga

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers trooped into the cities of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu on Wednesday to match in a symbolic military parade to kick-start celebrations to mark 53 years of independence since the end of British colonial rule.

In the commercial capital Blantyre, the parade started from the Clock Tower Round About to the Independence Arch along the Chipembere Highway.

The former capital city Zomba there was also parades which will be followed by a free family music at Gymkhana Club.

In the capital city Lilongwe, the military parade took place from Crossroads complex to the memorial tower at Area 18 which will climax with a live music performance by the Black Missionaries Band later in the evening.

Mzuzu also had a military parade from soldiers of Moyale Barracks, amongst other functions.

Malawi, which now faces a cash crisis and high unemployment, has cut most of the expenditures to mark the independence this year.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Joseph Mwanamvekha said President Peter Mutharika will preside over the main celebrations at Bingu International Convention Centre on Thursday, July 6 from 10am where there will be thanks-giving prayers.

Mwanamvekha said the prayers will be held under the theme 'Thanking God for a Season of Plenty'.

We want to celebrate the good rains and the bumper harvest that Malawi has experienced in the 2016/17 farming season. Malawi is one of the blessed nation as some countries have not done that well," said Mwanamveka.

The other event to celebrate the day is a football match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers at Big National Stadium.

Malawi attained independence from the United Kingdom on the 6th of July, 1964 and became a republic on the 6th July, 1966 with the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda becoming the first president of the republic of Malawi.

Malawi

Queen Elizabeth II Honours Young Talent

Her Majesty The Queen of the United Kingdom (UK) recently presented a Queen's Young Leaders Award to an exceptional… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.