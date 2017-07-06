Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers trooped into the cities of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu on Wednesday to match in a symbolic military parade to kick-start celebrations to mark 53 years of independence since the end of British colonial rule.

In the commercial capital Blantyre, the parade started from the Clock Tower Round About to the Independence Arch along the Chipembere Highway.

The former capital city Zomba there was also parades which will be followed by a free family music at Gymkhana Club.

In the capital city Lilongwe, the military parade took place from Crossroads complex to the memorial tower at Area 18 which will climax with a live music performance by the Black Missionaries Band later in the evening.

Mzuzu also had a military parade from soldiers of Moyale Barracks, amongst other functions.

Malawi, which now faces a cash crisis and high unemployment, has cut most of the expenditures to mark the independence this year.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Joseph Mwanamvekha said President Peter Mutharika will preside over the main celebrations at Bingu International Convention Centre on Thursday, July 6 from 10am where there will be thanks-giving prayers.

Mwanamvekha said the prayers will be held under the theme 'Thanking God for a Season of Plenty'.

We want to celebrate the good rains and the bumper harvest that Malawi has experienced in the 2016/17 farming season. Malawi is one of the blessed nation as some countries have not done that well," said Mwanamveka.

The other event to celebrate the day is a football match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers at Big National Stadium.

Malawi attained independence from the United Kingdom on the 6th of July, 1964 and became a republic on the 6th July, 1966 with the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda becoming the first president of the republic of Malawi.