5 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Nonperforming Loans Exceed Akz 639 Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan bank registered a bad credit in 2016, estimated at 639.7 million kwanzas, said Wednesday the governor of the Central Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), Valter Filipe da Silva.

Nonperforming loan is the amount that the debtors of banks should pay out of a loan, within an agreed period. That is, an amount that is missing from a loan granted by banks to customers and has not been paid to the end.

According to BNA governor, bad credit in the national banking system represents about 17.66 percent of the total credit granted to the economy in 2016 (3.6 billion kwanzas).

In terms of capital adequacy, BNA's chief manager said, the Angolan financial system had a regulatory solvency ratio of around 19.74 percent.

Valter Filipe da Silva, who was speaking at the opening of the conference promoted by the BNA, entitled "Banking regulation and supervision: experiences and challenges", said that the turnover (assets) presented by the banking system, in the referred period, reached 10.1 billion Kz.

Angola

Government Rehabilitates Over 1000 Kilometers of Railway

The Minister of Transport, Augusto da Silva Tomás, Tuesday pointed the rehabilitation and modernization of 1.344… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.