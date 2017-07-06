Luanda — The Angolan bank registered a bad credit in 2016, estimated at 639.7 million kwanzas, said Wednesday the governor of the Central Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA), Valter Filipe da Silva.

Nonperforming loan is the amount that the debtors of banks should pay out of a loan, within an agreed period. That is, an amount that is missing from a loan granted by banks to customers and has not been paid to the end.

According to BNA governor, bad credit in the national banking system represents about 17.66 percent of the total credit granted to the economy in 2016 (3.6 billion kwanzas).

In terms of capital adequacy, BNA's chief manager said, the Angolan financial system had a regulatory solvency ratio of around 19.74 percent.

Valter Filipe da Silva, who was speaking at the opening of the conference promoted by the BNA, entitled "Banking regulation and supervision: experiences and challenges", said that the turnover (assets) presented by the banking system, in the referred period, reached 10.1 billion Kz.