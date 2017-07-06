Africa: AU to Uphold Peace, Security

Gaborone — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says African heads of state and govenment have unilaterally agreed to uphold peace and security in the continent.

The Vice President returned from the 29th ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 4.

In an interview upon his arrival, Mr Masisi said facilitating peace and security in the continent was of paramount importance, noting that it would lead to people living freely in the continent without any threats.

"The intention is to silence the guns by 2020," he said.

He added that they agreed to deal with conflicts in the continent through preventative measures such as dialogue.

Furthermore, he said African heads of state have also agreed to advocate for two seats in the United Nations Security Council in order to enable the body to effectively deal with peace and security issues in the continent and globally.

On other issues, the Vice President said the AU has agreed to institute reforms in order to strengthen the body, and to enable it to perform its function effectively.

Mr Masisi said there was need to retrospect on the initial vision and mission of the AU, and to draw a roadmap to ensure that the body discharged its mandate adequately to serve the African people.

He noted that other issues of importance that were discussed included the envisaged continental free trade area to facilitate the economic recovery of the continent.

He added that assessments were underway to ascertain ways in which it could be implemented.

Another important issue, he said, was the issue of lack of funds to finance the AU.

Vice President Masisi noted that few countries paid their dues to the continental body and yet they were members.

He added that only three member countries, including Botswana, had paid their subscriptions.

To deal with the challenge of lack of funds, he said AU member states agreed to implement an import levy of 0.2 per cent to finance the AU.

He added that guidelines were adopted on the implementation of the levy in order to provide a reliable funding for the operations budget of the continental body.

The 29th ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and government was held under the theme: "Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in the youth."

Mr Masisi said the theme was appropriate as Africa's future belonged to the youth.

The Vice President was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Ambassador of Botswana to Ethiopia, Ms Punki Molefhe, former president, Mr Festus Mogae and senior government officials.

Source : BOPA