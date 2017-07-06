Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Says to Win Elections Even If Mugabe Rigs

Photo: MDC-T

MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai addressing a rally (file photo).

Opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has vowed to trounce President Robert Mugabe in next year's harmonised elections even if the Zanu PF strongman, as is his wont, rigs the vote.

Tsvangirai has refused to accept defeat in previous contests against Mugabe, accusing the now 93-year-old veteran president of perpetrating electoral fraud.

Speaking Wednesday at his Harare home after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume, Tsvangirai said change was imminent.

"Whether Zanu PF likes it or not, we are going to have change in Zimbabwe. I want to say the 2018 election - we are going to win it, even in the face of a rigged circumstance," said the former prime minister.

"I want to encourage every Zimbabwean to have that mentality to say we are going to make change happen, come 2018.

"It does not matter what Zanu PF can say, what anyone does; this is the year in which the people of Zimbabwe will rescue themselves from this authoritarian entrenchment."

The MDC-T has been pressing government to implement reforms it maintains are necessary to ensure and fair and credible ballot. The party has boycotted by-elections held since the 2013 harmonised poll to put pressure of the Zanu PF administration.

Tsvangirai insisted that electoral reforms remain central to his party's agenda ahead of the 2018 elections.

"For a moment, we had taken a back seat. We want to bring back the question of reforms so that this nation can have a free and fair election," he said.

"We do not want another dispute because any dispute that is going to arise on this fourth election will condemn this country to lack of progress, poverty and lack of employment for the next five years.

"We are a grassroots organisation. We want to go back to the grassroots and demand that we get free and fair elections.

"Whether Zanu PF likes it or not, this is the action we are going to embark on."

The MDC-T leader said he agrees with war veterans minister Tshinga Dube and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda that its time Zimbabwe had a new leader.

"The emerging national consensus around the legacy and age of President Mugabe on whether, at the age of 94, this nation will be subjected to an election with a 94-year-old ... I want to agree with comments made by Tshinga Dube and the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda that sometimes it is important for this nation not to be saddled with such an embarrassment," he said.

"I think this is not personal, but I would say this very same comment to anyone who is of that advanced age to say it's time you take a rest and let the nation get a new impetus.

"What is important is that the country should solve this problem; and this cannot be solved by a party which is only preoccupied with who is going to take over at the expense of the critical issues that we are facing.

"This is a coup d'état which we need to deal with."

As part of efforts to form united front against Mugabe, Tsvangirai has, to date, also signed deals with MDC's Welshman Ncube and Joice Mujuru of the National People's Party.

However, the MoUs, with just over a year before the elections, have not been backed by details on how the coalition will work as the parties haggle over who will lead it.