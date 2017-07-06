Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Community Gets Nutritional Garden

Chitungwiza Rotary Club in partnership with Citi-Med Hospital yesterday launched a nutritional garden project for the community. The garden is composed of vegetables rich in bioactive compounds. Citi-Med provided a hectare of land for the project. Chitungwiza Rotary Club president Mr Misheck Madakadze said the project came at the right time.

"This initiative is the first of its kind, where we have incorporated a farming project to others that we do," he said.

"We appreciate Citi-Med for giving us the piece of land and teaming with us to empower the community around us economically.

"It has also offered a water source to irrigate our products."

Mr Madakadze said the rotary club will help boost water supply for the project.

"Our main area of focus is empowerment," he said.

"For the community to assume ownership, maybe we will ask them to contribute towards seedlings while we provide the rest."

Citi-Med will also provide experts to help the community grow nutritious vegetables like tomatoes, lattice and cucumbers.

They will also grow medicinal herbs.

Citi-Med Hospital manager Mr Timothy Goche said they were happy to be associated with the club.

"We are a hospital in the community and we are happy to partner it as part of our social responsibility programme," he said."

Chitungwiza is a community comprising middle to low income people and this gesture will go a long way in alleviating some of their problems."