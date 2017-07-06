Black Rhinos have been dealt a blow as midfielder Wonder Kapinda will not be available for the next home match against Tsholotsho through suspension. The army side are desperate for redemption, having lost some ground in the championship race. The team has managed only two points from their last three outings and need to start collecting maximum points to keep abreast with the leading pack.

Rhinos have been struggling without key players Jameson Mukombwe and skipper Bruce Homora, who are away at the COSAFA Castle Cup tournament and the absence of Kapinda will present coach Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa with more challenges.

Rhinos face struggling Tsholotsho, who have not won a match this season.

Kapinda is one of the six players that will miss the weekend games together with Tsholotsho's Marshal Phiri.

Triangle's Russell Madamombe, Raymond Uchena (Harare City), Shadreck Nyahwa (Bantu Rovers) and Hwange's veteran forward Gilbert Zulu have also been suspended for amassing three yellow cards.

But Dynamos and Chicken Inn should have their strong teams for the big match between the two former champions at Barbourfields on Sunday.

They were boosted by the decision by one of their key players Denver Mukamba to extend his contract by two more years during the week.

The match against the Gamecocks will be a big test for Dynamos assistant Biggie Zuze, who is taking charge of the side in the absence of Lloyd Mutasa currently away on national team duty at the COSAFA Castle Cup.

So far, Zuze has not disappointed after leading the giants to two wins over Bulawayo City and Bantu Rovers.

But now he faces a tougher assignment against the Gamecocks, who are still smarting from a shock 2-0 defeat to Chapungu.

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars will also play on Sunday as they make a long trip to Gibbo, where they need to keep the momentum against hosts Triangle.

The platinum miners returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 win over sister club FC Platinum.

The victory ended a disappointing run of four matches.

The biggest game of the weekend was supposed to be the blockbuster clash between CAPS United and Highlanders, but it has been postponed because of the Green Machine's commitments in the CAF Champions League.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bantu Rovers v Bulawayo City (Luveve, 1pm), How Mine v Harare City (Luveve, 3pm), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Yadah v Shabanie (NSS)

Sunday

Chicken inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Triangle v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Black Rhinos v Tsholotsho (Morris Depot), CAPS United v Highlanders (Postponed)