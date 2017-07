Deribat — On Wednesday, members of the Military Intelligence held four men at the market of Deribat in South Darfur's East Jebel Marra locality.

Speaking from the Deribat market, a vendor reported that the four detainees are Abdelmunim Ali Ishag, Yousef Abakar Adam, Haroun Ismail Mohamed, and Bakheet Mohamed Younes.

"They were taken to the Deribat military garrison. No reasons were given for their detention," he said.