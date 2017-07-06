Sudan: Herders Extort Farmers in North Darfur's Tawila

Tawila — Militant herders told farmers in Tabit in Tawila locality that they want two thirds of the harvest. Two herders assaulted a farmer in the area on Tuesday.

"Eight armed herders in two vehicles entered Wadi Garangu near Tabit on Monday, and told us that we have to stop cultivating if we do not agree to hand two thirds of our yields to them," one of the affected told Radio Dabanga.

On Tuesday morning, farmer Ibrahim Yagoub Mousa was injured in an attack by herders near the village of Kadarik, 5 km north of Tabit.

One of his relatives told this station that two herders on camels assaulted Mousa when he was on his way home with straw he collected in the area.

"They beat him on the head, burned the straw, and took his donkey with them," he said.