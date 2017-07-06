5 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Oil and Gas Minister Welcomes Desire of Russian Gazprom to Invest in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr. Abdulrhman Osman Abdulrhman has welcomed the Russian investments in the field of oil and gas.

During his meeting Wednesday, at his office with the delegation of Gazprom Bank Company the minister expressed readiness of the country to engage in economic partnership with all the world states in the field of oil and gas, while the meeting has discussed the opportunities of investment in this sector.

The minister briefed the visiting delegation on the country's oil infrastructure, stressing the ministry's support and facilitation for the investors in sector of oil, noting to the available opportunities in the not licensed squares a matter which would aggrandize the oil revenues through the capable partnerships of experience and financial capabilities.

On his part, the head of the Russian company delegation has expressed desire to invest in a number of oil squares in the country referring to the investment encouraging environment in the country. He reviewed the company's activities in a number of states, its financial capability and experience, and its work in the field of minerals in the country, stressing the company efforts to develop its works in the country.

