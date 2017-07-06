Sudan's Membership Accredit to International Group of Financial Information Units (Egmont)

Khartoum — The Sudan's membership has been accredited Wednesday to the Financial Information Unit (FIU) of the Egmont Group as the 155 th member country.

The director of the Sudan's Financial Investigation and Information Unit, Dr. Hyidar Abass, revealed that the Sudan's membership at the Egmont group has been approved during the 24 th meeting of the directors of the financial investigations and information units hosted by china during 2-7 of current month.

In statements from his residence in China Dr. Hyidar explained in press statements that Egmont Group is an international group including units for the financial information after satisfying all the standards of combating money laundering and terrorism financing such as the units independence, capability of exchanging information, adding that this membership is taken as basic standard in the states evaluation.

He added that the group is working for the development of the financial information units and its cooperation in combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and the promotion of the data exchange network between the units via its secured electronic web site.

SUNA noting that the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units is an informal network of national financial intelligence units (FIUs), where the National FIUs collect information on suspicious or unusual financial activity from the financial industry and other entities or professions required to report transactions suspected of being money laundering or terrorism financing. FIUs are normally not law enforcement agencies, with their mission being to process and analyze the information received. If sufficient evidence of unlawful activity is found, the matter is passed to the public prosecution agencies.