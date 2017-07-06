Sudan: Presidency Affirms Importance of Implementing State Reform and Support to Peace Process

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Army convoy in North Darfur

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Saddiq Al-Mahdi, and underscored the importance of implantation of the decisions on state reform and the support to the peace process by ensuring the participation of all the political forces.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Assistant of the President of the Republic said that the meeting has affirmed the importance of providing basic services for the citizens, realization of national accord and implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

He indicated that the meeting has underscored the importance of adherence to neutrality on the international issues.