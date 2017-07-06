5 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri and Musa Discuss Situation in East Sudan

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Wednesday received in his office the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, and discussed a number of current issues, including the implementation of East Sudan Peace Agreement and development projects in east Sudan.

In a press statement, Musa said that the meeting has discussed ways of guaranteeing the flow of financial aid from the Arab funds to complete the implementation of projects in the fields of electricity, agriculture and roads.

He indicated that they also reviewed the general situation in east Sudan, the arrangements for the rainfall season and the issue of demobilized forces in east Sudan.

He said that they also deliberated about the post dialogue era and the implementation of its outcome and means to guarantee participation of the remaining political forces toward boosting the peace process.

