Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Informed On Situations in West Kordufan

Khartoum — The Deputy chairman of the Party's Affairs of the National Congress Party, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid got assured during his meeting, Wednesday, at his office with the Wali Governor of West Darfur state, Abu Algassim Amin Baraka on the security situation and stability in the state.

The Wali Governor asserted in statement flowing the meeting that the state is working hard to close all the tribal files, indicating his state efforts to make the agricultural season successful.

He noted that the NCP Deputy Chairman was satisfied with the great stability realized and the good progress of the ongoing projects.