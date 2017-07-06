5 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Minerals - UAE Expresses Desire to Invest in Minerals Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The United Arab Emirates has expressed desire to invest in Sudan's minerals sector.

During his meeting with the high official envoy of the of UAE Ministry of the Presidency Affairs, Ahmed Shamsi, the Minerals Minister, Professor Hashim Ali Salim pointed to the good environment of investment in the minerals sector, referring to more than (30) minerals to invest in on top of which are gold, iron and chrome.

The minister revealed the decrease of the gap of gold production and exportation in which the difference between the production and exported gold of 60% decreased to 30% due to the new policies approved by the government which has allowed the purchase and export of gold.

The envoy of the UAE Ministry of the Presidency Affairs, Ahmed Al Shamsi has indicated his country's serious desire to invest in the minerals sector, particularly in the gold mining through partnerships in existing companies and the financing to be provided by UAE government.

It is to be noted that the visiting delegation will visit a number of the government and the private sector companies to acknowledge ways of partnerships.

Sudan

Ghandour Discusses With Italian FM Bolstering of Relations Between Sudan and Italy

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour met during his current visit to Rome with his Italian counterpart, Angelino… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.