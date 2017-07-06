Sudan: Ministry of Minerals - UAE Expresses Desire to Invest in Minerals Sector

Khartoum — The United Arab Emirates has expressed desire to invest in Sudan's minerals sector.

During his meeting with the high official envoy of the of UAE Ministry of the Presidency Affairs, Ahmed Shamsi, the Minerals Minister, Professor Hashim Ali Salim pointed to the good environment of investment in the minerals sector, referring to more than (30) minerals to invest in on top of which are gold, iron and chrome.

The minister revealed the decrease of the gap of gold production and exportation in which the difference between the production and exported gold of 60% decreased to 30% due to the new policies approved by the government which has allowed the purchase and export of gold.

The envoy of the UAE Ministry of the Presidency Affairs, Ahmed Al Shamsi has indicated his country's serious desire to invest in the minerals sector, particularly in the gold mining through partnerships in existing companies and the financing to be provided by UAE government.

It is to be noted that the visiting delegation will visit a number of the government and the private sector companies to acknowledge ways of partnerships.