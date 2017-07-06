5 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Official Pledges Improvement for Health Sector in Benguela

Benguela — The governor of the coastal Benguela province Rui Falcão Pinto de Andrade has promised substantial improvements for health sector in the coming times in region.

Rui Falcão, who was speaking at the end of visit to the municipality of Benguela Tuesday, pledged more health facilities and human resources.

After learning of the main difficulties of the health sector in the province, the governor said that the current situation will change in the coming times taking into account the improvement of the country's financial health.

The provincial governor toured the general hospital of Benguela, the largest health facility in the region with the capacity to admit 572 patients.

Benguela general hospital is secured by 26 specialties and 75 physicians - 22 Angolans and 53 foreigners, in addition to 408 nursing technicians.

