Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to unite the country when given an opportunity to rule as president.

Zambia is deeply divided following the incarceration of Hichilema who is charged with treason, a non-bailable offense.

Hichilema, who is five days away from hitting 90 days behind bars, was at court today where Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda and Daily Nation editor Richard Sakala escaped contempt charges through a nolle prosequi.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA'S WRITE UP

Fellow countrymen and women,

This is to let you know that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has discontinued through a nolle prosequi the matter of contempt of court that involved us and State House Press Aide, Amos Chanda and Daily Nation Newspaper owner, Richard Sakala. The two have since been discharged.

We remain in jail at Chimbokaila prison awaiting other matters.

While the struggle is real in our country, we want to assure you of our full support where democracy and good governance is concerned.

Zambia is our only country, therefore we must guard it jealously while practicing democracy which is based on the rule of law.

God, Almighty knows why today, we are here, but believe us, it is for a purpose and soon and very soon, our Almighty creator, God, will reveal why we as individuals, and as a country we are undergoing such tribulations.

Yes, our country maybe facing many challenges, but count on us, we will unite and develop it, we will not spend time persecuting those opposed to us because that is democracy. People with dissenting voices must be accommodated.

Your prayers are keeping us strong amidst life threatening circumstances, keep praying for us, for good health is what we long for in order for us to come and deliver our promises based on our vision of a better Zambia for all.

God Bless you all,

God Bless our country.