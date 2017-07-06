5 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: We Will Unite Zambia, Pledges Hichilema

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Phiri

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to unite the country when given an opportunity to rule as president.

Zambia is deeply divided following the incarceration of Hichilema who is charged with treason, a non-bailable offense.

Hichilema, who is five days away from hitting 90 days behind bars, was at court today where Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda and Daily Nation editor Richard Sakala escaped contempt charges through a nolle prosequi.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA'S WRITE UP

Fellow countrymen and women,

This is to let you know that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has discontinued through a nolle prosequi the matter of contempt of court that involved us and State House Press Aide, Amos Chanda and Daily Nation Newspaper owner, Richard Sakala. The two have since been discharged.

We remain in jail at Chimbokaila prison awaiting other matters.

While the struggle is real in our country, we want to assure you of our full support where democracy and good governance is concerned.

Zambia is our only country, therefore we must guard it jealously while practicing democracy which is based on the rule of law.

God, Almighty knows why today, we are here, but believe us, it is for a purpose and soon and very soon, our Almighty creator, God, will reveal why we as individuals, and as a country we are undergoing such tribulations.

Yes, our country maybe facing many challenges, but count on us, we will unite and develop it, we will not spend time persecuting those opposed to us because that is democracy. People with dissenting voices must be accommodated.

Your prayers are keeping us strong amidst life threatening circumstances, keep praying for us, for good health is what we long for in order for us to come and deliver our promises based on our vision of a better Zambia for all.

God Bless you all,

God Bless our country.

Zambia

Warriors, Chipolopolo Book COSAFA Castle Cup Final Places

Zambia and Zimbabwe will decide the Cosafa Castle Cup on Sunday with one of them to set a new record for the most number… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.