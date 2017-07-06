5 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Four Poultry Aviaries Start Operating in Cuimba

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuimba — Four poultry aviaries with the capacity to create 150,000 birds, 1.000 chickens and produce 10 million eggs per year are expected to start operating at Cuimba agro-industrial farm in northern Zaire province next September.

In addition to the aviaries, 12 silos are under construction, which have the capacity to store 12,000 tons of animal feed each to be produced locally.

These (aviaries and silos) began its construction in December 2016, and works are finished in August, 2017.

Regarding the provenance of the birds to be raised in the aviaries, the manager of farm, Paul Ren, without mentioning names, said that the company to be contracted to manage the venture will take charge of this task.

Cuimba's agro-industrial project aimed at large-scale cereal production (corn and soybeans) is being implemented since September 2014 in Diadia, by a Chinese company.

Angola

Government Rehabilitates Over 1000 Kilometers of Railway

The Minister of Transport, Augusto da Silva Tomás, Tuesday pointed the rehabilitation and modernization of 1.344… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.