Angola: Four Poultry Aviaries Start Operating in Cuimba

Cuimba — Four poultry aviaries with the capacity to create 150,000 birds, 1.000 chickens and produce 10 million eggs per year are expected to start operating at Cuimba agro-industrial farm in northern Zaire province next September.

In addition to the aviaries, 12 silos are under construction, which have the capacity to store 12,000 tons of animal feed each to be produced locally.

These (aviaries and silos) began its construction in December 2016, and works are finished in August, 2017.

Regarding the provenance of the birds to be raised in the aviaries, the manager of farm, Paul Ren, without mentioning names, said that the company to be contracted to manage the venture will take charge of this task.

Cuimba's agro-industrial project aimed at large-scale cereal production (corn and soybeans) is being implemented since September 2014 in Diadia, by a Chinese company.