5 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: State Enters Nolle in Amos Chanda Contempt Case

By Chris Phiri

The state has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which state house press aide Amos Chanda and Daily Nation proprietor Richard Sakala were cited for contempt of court.

Hichilema and five others had cited Chanda for contempt of court for remarks made in connection with the treason charge.

Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyuni has signed a nolle prosequi discontinuing the case.

Chanda and Sakala were due to appear before Magistrate Felix Kaoma for taking of plea but have been let off the hook.

The contempt charges are based on complaints by Hichilema and five others over a story that appeared in the Daily Nation headlined 'HH acted foolishly' that the newspaper published on June 1 quoting President Lungu's press aide who appeared on an Al Jazeera 'The Stream' Programme on May 30.

Chanda is quoted as having said "... there was no witch-hunt in the arrest of Mr Hichilema as the predicament he faced was purely out of his recklessness and foolish behaviour of endangering the life of the President even after power sirens signalled the coming of the presidential motorcade."

