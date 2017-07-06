Sierra Leone: President Koroma Inaugurates New Embassy Complex in Addis Ababa

By State House Communication Unit

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma today, Wednesday 5th July 2017, inaugurated the newly constructed Sierra Leone Embassy Complex in Addis Ababa, Federal Republic of Ethiopia on the margins of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

In his remarks shortly before unveiling the plaque, President Koroma stated that the project was part of his strategy of rebuilding Sierra Leone's Foreign service asset portfolio, saying that his government has increased the national asset overseas since he assumed office in 2007.

The president went on to outline the achievements of his administration in the infrastructural drive and modernization of Sierra Leone's missions around the world; namely, rebuilding the Chancery and residences in Liberia; construction of a Chancery complex in Ghana; refurbishment of the residences and construction of a Chancery in Nigeria; refurbishment of the Chancery building of the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York; relocation of the Embassy in Germany from Bonn to Berlin; the refurbishment of the Chancery and residences in Washington DC as well as the acquisition of land on a reciprocal basis for the construction of Chanceries and residences in the Republic of Guinea, The Gambia and the Arab Republic of Egypt respectively.

According to President Koroma, the construction of these national edifices in the sister Nation-State of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia is a clear manifestation of government's avid desire and commitment to not only further consolidate bilateral relations with Ethiopia, but also enhance people to people relationship between the two countries as well as strengthen Sierra Leone's participation at the African Union.

He lauded the efforts of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Samura Kamara, Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and his team for diligently implementing the project and making it possible for the mission to proudly relocate to its own premises.

Welcoming the President and entourage, the Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and Head of Mission and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Osman Keh Kamara said that President Koroma's name was synonymous with infrastructural development. Throughout his tenure, he stated, the country has witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development, including road networks linking not only every region, but also linking Sierra Leone to neighbouring countries.

Ambassador Kamara further noted that President Koroma's name was also synonymous with good governance by including young people, women and even disabled persons in his government.

The ceremony was attended by the Sierra Leone community in Addis Ababa and members of the diplomatic and consular corps resident in Ethiopia.

Immediately following this event, the president and his entourage left for Bole International Airport where they boarded their flight for Freetown.