The government says Zimbabwe's Diaspora population has surpassed three million but efforts continue to establish the exact figure as part of efforts to maximise remittances.

Pounded by an Interminable economic crisis blamed on the Zanu PF-led government and political turmoil, Zimbabweans have fled the country in droves since the turn of the millennium.

Most of the exiles settled in neighbouring Botswana and South Africa while others went further abroad to countries such as Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A 2010 UNDP report indicated that three million Zimbabweans were living outside the country.

However, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion, Dr Judith Kareera, said the number has likely since increased.

"We do not actually know how many people are abroad. The figure could have increased and this is what we want to actually establish hence this engagement meeting," she said in a speech read on her behalf at a recent diaspora engagement meeting in Harare.

Kareera said the government is working to establish what Zimbabweans are doing abroad in order to better facilitate their involvement in development activities back home.

"As part of our efforts to lure our citizens living abroad, we are establishing a website that showcases the work that the Diaspora has done in order to acknowledge their efforts," she said.

"We want to take stock of everything that our citizens are doing out there in the areas of health, education and everything else ... and come up with a data base of Zimbabwe Diaspora organizations in order to encourage Diaspora participation in our economy.

The government, supported by the International Organisation for Migration, is crafting a Diaspora policy which would, among other things, promote "the engagement, inclusion and participation of the Zimbabwean Diaspora in national socio-economic development".