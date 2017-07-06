Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has made some changes in venues concerning about three games scheduled for this coming weekend.

Sulom has changed the venue involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks which was fixed at MDC Stadium to Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo. The day remains Saturday.

"The match between Nyasa Big Bullets versus Kamuzu Barracks will now be played at Kalulu Stadium on Saturday 08/07/2017 instead of MDC Stadium," reads a statement from Sulom.

Another game which has changed venue is the one involving Be Forward Wanderers and Red Lions which was scheduled to take place at MDC Stadium.

"The match between Be Forward Wanderers versus Red Lions will be at Balaka Stadium while the match Blantyre United versus Kamuzu Barracks will be at MDC Stadium on Sunday 09/07/2017," it reads.

In other matches, inform Wizards FC hosts Moyale Barracks at Mulanje Park Stadium, while resurrected Civil Sporting Club have an added advantage at home against Chitipa United.

Come Sunday, another inform side Azam Tigers will take on Moyale Barracks at Kalulu Stadium, as Blue Eagles hosts Chitipa United at Nankhaka Stadium.

TNM SUPER LEAGUE 2017 FIXTURES

Week 10

DAY 19

Thursday 06th July, 2017

Be Forward Wanderers versus Blantyre United @ MDC Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 20

Saturday 08th July, 2017

Wizards F.C versus Moyale @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

Civil Sporting versus Chitipa United @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

Nyasa Big Bullets versus Kamuzu Barracks @ Kalulu Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 21

Sunday 09th July, 2017

Azam Tigers versus Moyale @ Kalulu Stadium 14:30hrs

Blue Eagles versus Chitipa United @ Nankhaka 14:30hrs

Silver Strikers versus Masters Security F.C @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

Be Forward Wanderers versus Red Lions @ Balaka Stadium 14:30hrs

Blantyre United versus Kamuzu Barracks @ MDC Stadium 14:30hrs