A mabvuku man appeared before the Harare Magistrate's Court this Wednesday on indecent assault charges after he allegedly fondled his 14-year-old sister.

Willard Chawuseka (30) appeared before magistrate Anniah Ndiraya accused of slipping his hand into his little sister's privates.

According to court papers, the 14-year-old sister who cannot be named for legal reasons, was, on June 4, sent to collect money at Chawuseka's house by their father. She was accompanied by friend who allegedly witnessed the events.

Prosecutor Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano told court that upon entering the house, Chawuseka told the teenager that she was "going back home pant-less"--a remark the sister treated as a joke.

Within seconds, the court heard, Chawuseka slipped his hands inside her skirt and underwear. He reportedly fondled her once and then attempted to remove her panties but the girl managed to escape.

She immediately went to file a report at Mabvuku police station, resulting in Chawuseka's arrest on the same day.

He is denying the charges and has been remanded in custody.