6 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man in Court for Fondling Sister's Privates

Tagged:

Related Topics

A mabvuku man appeared before the Harare Magistrate's Court this Wednesday on indecent assault charges after he allegedly fondled his 14-year-old sister.

Willard Chawuseka (30) appeared before magistrate Anniah Ndiraya accused of slipping his hand into his little sister's privates.

According to court papers, the 14-year-old sister who cannot be named for legal reasons, was, on June 4, sent to collect money at Chawuseka's house by their father. She was accompanied by friend who allegedly witnessed the events.

Prosecutor Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano told court that upon entering the house, Chawuseka told the teenager that she was "going back home pant-less"--a remark the sister treated as a joke.

Within seconds, the court heard, Chawuseka slipped his hands inside her skirt and underwear. He reportedly fondled her once and then attempted to remove her panties but the girl managed to escape.

She immediately went to file a report at Mabvuku police station, resulting in Chawuseka's arrest on the same day.

He is denying the charges and has been remanded in custody.

Zimbabwe

Land Reform Murder Case Flops As Witnesses Die

A Glendale family is living to endure the reality of the saying 'justice delayed is justice denied' after the final… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.