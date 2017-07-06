Ambassadors for Albinism, Hope and Ndeshi arrived in the country from the Netherlands this week and for the next couple of weeks will travel throughout the country on a campaign to spread a positive message about albinism.

During their time the team will film a music video for the song, "A Song of Hope" a song written to make people aware of the discrimination against people with albinism.

They will be rehearsing with Dolar Yves and a chorus from the Michelle McLean Primary School, where Michelle will personally do the introduction to the song when it is being recorded at the NBC Studio.

The music video will be produced by CamelEye Productions and they hope all radio and TV stations will pick it up and broadcast it all over the country, spreading a message of hope with A Song of Hope.

Apart from the song there is also a book being produced for children in schools, explaining albinism, which is the story of "Moon Shining Bright" a beautifully illustrated book about an African girl with albinism and Hope and Ndeshi will visit schools and read it to the learners. In the coming weeks they will also be traveling through the country spreading the positive message of albinism.