Luanda — The launch of the first Angolan satellite (Angosat) will boost the telecommunications sector in the country, said the Executive Director of Infrasat, Diogo de Carvalho.

Speaking to the press at the end of a meeting, Diogo de Carvalho said he was confident in the success of Angosat-1, stressing that its entry into operation will boost the development of the country's telecommunications sector.

Diogo de Carvalho praised the commitment of the Angolan Executive to the telecommunications sector which led to the construction of the first Angolan satellite.

The official also said that the concession on the commercial rights of ANGOSAT-1 demonstrates the installed capacity of Infrasat to meet the market demand.

He announced that the company has an expanding strategy of its services both locally and abroad.

According to him, all depends on the dynamics of the telecommunications market and in coordination with the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies.

The official said Infrasat will have two regional branches in the first stage, with the first one to open in Saurimo, eastern Lunda Sul province, to cover the eastern region.

Another in central Huambo province to cater for the southern provinces of the country.

On the other hand, Diogo de Carvalho assured that technical and administrative conditions have been created to ensure that the services to be offered by Angosat-1 are within international standards.

He announced official launch of Angosat-1 market campaign on 10 July this year.

Built by Russian consortium in November 2013, ANGOSAT-1 is due to be launched in third quarter of 2017.