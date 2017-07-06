5 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Tanzania/Zambia: Wada Wada Sends Critics Into Hiding After Chipolopolo Bash Tanzania 4-2 At Cosafa

By Chris Phiri

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda continued with the building process that produced a third straight win for Chipolopolo's newcomers to reach final the COSAFA final for the first time in four years.

Nyirenda's Chipolopolo start has been rough with the senior national team struggling to win matches.

He went to the COSAFA with a modest target to reach the semi-final, but triggered venomous reaction from his doubters.

Nyirenda has, however, guided the Zambians to the final with eyes now set on a fifth COSAFA title at this year's tournament.

Zambia defeated Tanzania 4-2 today with goals fro Nkwazi star Justin Shonga who netted a brace. Green Buffaloes forward Brian Mwila and Jack Chirwa were also on target tonight.

Shonga was voted man of the match. He received the same accolade when Zambia dispatched Botswana in the semi-finals on Saturday.

