Namibia: Bi-Annual High School Competition in Full Swing

The Bank of Namibia National High School Competition is underway with regional rounds taking place between 3 to 14 July in all 14 regions in the country.

The winning school will take home N$50,000, while the runner up walk away with N$30,000, the third place winner will walk away with N$10,000 and fourth place winner will receive a printer for their school.

The regional phase of the competition draws all 184 secondary schools who registered for this year's competition where they contend for a regional prize and each school is represented by 4 learners from grade 8 to 12 with a teacher providing the necessary guidance.

The regional winners will then automatically qualify for the semi-finals that will take place in Windhoek on 27 July and all participating schools will be provided with transport and accommodation facilities.

The grand finale is scheduled for 28 July at the Safari Hotel where the winner will be determined while the event is broadcast live on Radio and social media platforms.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has endorsed the competition as a partners and the regional competitions are hosted at regional directorates under the watchful eye of the Ministry's officials who assist to safeguard the integrity of the competition.

The bi-annual event attracts entries from all over the country providing a fulsome experience for learners and an opportunity to walk away with exciting prizes for the winners and runner-up in the competition.