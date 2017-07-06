6 July 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: 'Marriage Not About Colour'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Bernard Andima and Caitlin Michelle Odom seal their love in holy matrimony.
By Alfred Ochwo

Despite the changing times, interracial couples still cause many heads to turn.

More so, when you are the photographer aiming your lens and trying to balance the light and contrast for the perfect shot, like I was last Saturday.

Bernard Andima and Caitlin Michelle Odom were sealing their love in holy matrimony.

Andima works for Uganda Revenue Authority based in Mombasa, while Odom is a volunteer from Texas, USA.

They exchanged vows at St Joseph and St Bruno Sserunkuuma Church Luzira before Fr Stephen Ogua Adraka. They later hosted their guests at Crystal gardens in Namugongo.

The Adimas had four bridesmaids in light blue dresses and four groomsmen in black suits on white shirts. They all later changed into African fabric.

Odom's father who traveled from USA to attend his daughter's wedding, said, "I am very humbled to be here to witness my daughter's marriage. When she was young, she was a tomboy; she would climb trees and was very tough; we love her."

"I want to thank God for blessing this marriage. I have known Andima for two years; I see the desire and love for my daughter in him, which leaves me with no doubt she is in good hands," he concluded.

Sister Janet Ondia, Andima's aunt who also raised him, said: "Marriage is not about [skin] colour; it can be with any tribe as long as you love each other. I ask them to bring up their children in the Christian faith since he comes from a very strong Christian family. I do not want to hear of divorce," she cautioned.

Uganda

Court Summons Popular Pastor Over Burning Bibles

Nabweru Magistrates' Court has summoned renowned city pastor, Aloysius Bugingo of the House of Prayer Ministries… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.