Uganda: 'Marriage Not About Colour'

Photo: The Observer

Bernard Andima and Caitlin Michelle Odom seal their love in holy matrimony.

Despite the changing times, interracial couples still cause many heads to turn.

More so, when you are the photographer aiming your lens and trying to balance the light and contrast for the perfect shot, like I was last Saturday.

Bernard Andima and Caitlin Michelle Odom were sealing their love in holy matrimony.

Andima works for Uganda Revenue Authority based in Mombasa, while Odom is a volunteer from Texas, USA.

They exchanged vows at St Joseph and St Bruno Sserunkuuma Church Luzira before Fr Stephen Ogua Adraka. They later hosted their guests at Crystal gardens in Namugongo.

The Adimas had four bridesmaids in light blue dresses and four groomsmen in black suits on white shirts. They all later changed into African fabric.

Odom's father who traveled from USA to attend his daughter's wedding, said, "I am very humbled to be here to witness my daughter's marriage. When she was young, she was a tomboy; she would climb trees and was very tough; we love her."

"I want to thank God for blessing this marriage. I have known Andima for two years; I see the desire and love for my daughter in him, which leaves me with no doubt she is in good hands," he concluded.

Sister Janet Ondia, Andima's aunt who also raised him, said: "Marriage is not about [skin] colour; it can be with any tribe as long as you love each other. I ask them to bring up their children in the Christian faith since he comes from a very strong Christian family. I do not want to hear of divorce," she cautioned.