Zimbabwe: Land Reform Murder Case Flops As Witnesses Die

A Glendale family is living to endure the reality of the saying 'justice delayed is justice denied' after the final witness in the murder of their son passed on, resulting in the collapse of the case in Harare this week.

June 10, 2017, marked the 16th year since Dumukani Zondiwa's murder docket was opened.

The farm tractor driver was fatally assaulted by ruling Zanu PF party supporters during the government's chaotic land reform programme for supposedly failing to attend a meeting called by war veterans.

Two of the suspects, one Tapiwa Chimbandi and a Samuel Sibiwa, went on the run immediately after the murder and remain at large, while the third accused - a Cephas Matare - has since died.

The fourth suspect in the case, a Zhuwao Dabson - agead 20 at the time of the murder - was granted his freedom this Tuesday after 16 years on remand.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu applied for revocation of remand for Dabson, who was facing culpable homicide charges, saying there was no witness left to testify against him.

Court heard that people who witnessed the assault on the fateful and had been scheduled to testify during the trial have since died, thereby stalling state's case.

The accused were part of a horde of land occupiers sent to round-up Blackfordby Farm employees and residents for a meeting during the 2001 farm seizures.

The meeting was to be addressed by war veterans' leaders to solve a dispute which had ensued between the farm invaders and the employees.

It is State's case that the suspects met Zondiwa near his house and a quarrel ensued as they accused him of ignoring their call for the said meeting.

The suspects reportedly assaulted Zondiwa using booted feet and sticks all over his body, leaving him unconscious.

Witnesses then reported the case to the police while Zondiwa, aged 33 at the time, was taken to Harare Hospital where he died upon admission on June 10, 2001.