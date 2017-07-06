6 July 2017

Nigeria: Saraki Threatens to Sanction Senators for Noise Making

By Ismail Mudashir

Angered by noise making during plenary, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, threatened to send away some of his colleagues from the chambers.

Saraki handed down the warning when Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano) raised a point of order during the presentation of a motion by Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai (APC, Borno) on the incessant attacks on the University of Maiduguri (Unimaid) by Boko Haram.

Jibrin complained that noise making by his colleagues on the floor was negatively affecting the presentation of the motion by Garbai.

Reading the point of order, Jibrin asked Saraki to stop the senators distracting the presentation.

"Mr. Senate President, the noise is too much; you should kindly call our colleagues to order. We can no longer hear the presentation," he said.

Responding, Saraki urged the senators to reduce the noise and threatened to send out anyone found wanting.

"Reduce the noise or go to the coffee room, otherwise I would be compelled to ask you to leave the floor," he said.

Our correspondent reports that less than five minutes after the warning, the floor became noisy once again.

"Senator Marafa, if you do not intend to listen, you can go to the coffee room," Saraki said.

