Photo: Nyasa Times

The Queen with Malawi Young Leaders Award winner Virginia Khunguni.

Her Majesty The Queen of the United Kingdom (UK) recently presented a Queen's Young Leaders Award to an exceptional young person Virginia Khunguni from Malawi at Buckingham Palace, London.

Apart from the Malawian youth, the Queen honoured other 59 inspirational youngsters from 36 countries across the Commonwealth

The awards, first launched in 2014 by Prince Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, honour young people aged between 18 and 29 who are dedicated to changing their communities for the better.

The 28 year old Malawian, Khunguni was recognised for her commitment for leading initiatives that seek to end cultural practices that hold back the advancement of young women.

Khunguni said: "Being a Queen's Young Leader will inspire many young girls to rise up and be the change that their society needs."

This year's award winners were working to support others raise awareness and inspire change on a variety of issues from tackling bullying in schools, preserving the environment and promote gender equality.

The award winners had gone through several tours and training in London before making their way to Buckingham Palace for the final ceremony.

They visited the official residence of UK Prime Minister, the 10 Downing Street, as well as taking part in masterclasses at the BBC World Service and the UK headquarters of social media company Facebook.

Khunguni and other winners also met the Commonwealth Secretary-General and other organizations that take lead in supporting vulnerable people.

The programme was set up to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Each year from 2014 to 2018, 60 young people have been selected to receive a Queen's Young Leaders Award and become Queen's Young Leaders - one for every year that the Queen had served as head of the Commonwealth at the time of her Diamond Jubilee.