Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia has said a dubious Indian investor who was deported will not be allowed to come back.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in May deported Chandrashaker More, who owes the public tax collector K20 million, and had also racially insulted Police officers at the court calling them "poor plebs".

More evaded K20 million on taxes but Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) said despite his deportation, the body will use lawful ways to recover the money.

Indian High Commission has been pressing Malawi government and its agencies to allow More back in the country with the deputy high commissioner taking a personal interest in the matter.

But the government, which welcomes genuine Indian investors and give them conducive environment to do business in the country, has refused to be stampeded on More.

Minister of Home Affairs Chiumia has stressed that the dubious Indian investor will remain a prohibited immigrant in Malawi.

" I would like to point out that there is no way someone, who has been deported would be allowed to come back into this country. It means the passport of such a person is completely cancelled," Chiumia said.

The Minister made the remarks in Parliament.

" Let me, inform the House that my ministry through the Immigration Department does not have any records of this man returning into the country after having been deported," she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila also said authoritied granted More the status of prohibited immigrant when his removal directions was issued on 12 May, 2017.

Kasaila said the time Indian High Commission was asking More to be given State security he was coming back for court cases and had not been issued the status of prohibited immigrant.

He denied that he was involved to protect More " who was not supposed to be protected."

Said Kasaila: " The facts are that in March this person was not a prohibited immigrant and was only a prohibited immigrant as far as the information I have in May. Therefore, he had a right to travel to Malawi to process his case."

No More! Malawi will not allow to be stampeded by "thieving investor."