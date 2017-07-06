Outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Salima North West Jessie Kabwila (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) has faulted the government for putting the portrait of President Peter Mutharika and a dorminant blue, a colour politically associated with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), on the special cloth for 53 d Independence anniversary.

Kabwira said by putting the President's face ans using his party colour instead of national colours on the flag, Black, Red and Green, is abusing a national event and taking Malawians for granted.

"Why putting the face of Mutharika and colour of DPP? Is this political or public event? Why is this government 'DPPlizing' this national event?," wondered Kabwira, one of the people who took the late Bingu wa Mutharika's government to task under DPP over academic freedom.

She thereafter became active in various causes that include early marriages, safe abortion and gay rights. .

"Independence Day is not a party event," she said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka also asked DPP to learn to separate State from party functions.

"Honestly this nonsense must stop! For heaven's sake, this is national celebrations and not DPP celebrations," Mkaka said in a post on his Facebook page.

Youths activist Steven Simsokwe also condemned the cloth, saying it is unacceptable

"Politicians should not spoil this day, such kind of action always bring conflicts among the party supporters," said Simsokwe.

Mzuzu-based political analysts Emily Mkamanga said its "uncalled for" to have a cloth with party colours for a national event whose aim is to unite the people.

Chairperson for the organizing committee Joseph Mwanamveka defended the commemorative cloth, saying there is nothing wrong with the colour and the face of Head of State.

" I don't think there is any problem with this," said Mwanamveka.

Mwanamvekha, who is also Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism has since refused to disclose the budget including costs of the cloth.