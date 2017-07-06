Mauritius: Central Wholesale Market Expected to Generate Rs 22 Million As Income Yearly

press release

The Central Wholesale Market project, to be completed by June 2019, is expected to generate income to the tune of Rs 22 million annually and the market's implementation cost is estimated at around Rs 370 million. This venture will improve access to markets and provide adequate wholesale and auction facilities, said the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, on 4 July 2017 at the National Assembly in reply to a Private Notice Question pertaining to the project.

Minister Seeruttun indicated that the annual operating cost of the Central Wholesale Market is expected to be around Rs 15 million and will be financed as follows: Income from growers section (toll fee) - Rs 1.4 million; Rent from stall at auction section - Rs 9.6 million; and Rent from warehouses - Rs 10.95 million.

The Minister also pointed out that the tender for design, construction and supervision has been awarded on 13 March 2017 and that the tender for construction works is expected to be launched in October 2017. Award of contract will be effected around the first week of January 2018. Construction works are expected to last for around 18 months.

According to Minister Seeruttun, some 100 000 tons of vegetable and fruits are produced annually, 60% are sold through the 3 regional auction markets (Port Louis, Vacoas, and Flacq) and farmers obtain only 30 to 40% of final retail price as a return. With the setting up of the National Wholesale Market, producers of fruits and vegetables will be able to secure better returns for their produce, he added.

The Central Wholesale Market has as objectives to:

Set up the necessary infrastructure for the handling of fruits and vegetables, post-harvest, for onward sale, fully compliant with all existing relevant legislation and agricultural and food standards;

Create a modern market yard facility with all relevant procurement, marketing and support networks;

Put in place a fair and transparent mechanism for price setting so that planters might get the best price for their produce;

Provide a modern and accessible market information system on the evolution in the price of the produce concerned;

Offer a modern, fair and transparent marketing infrastructure fully compliant with the Food Act and other agricultural standards for the community; and

Be commercially oriented and sustainable.