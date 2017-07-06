Chancellor College based Political and Social Commentator, Professor Mustafa Hussein, has described the just ended parliamentary sitting as profitable.

Speaking to the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, Hussein said Members of Parliament (MPs) have done very well by discussing issues of national importance in the house.

"The Members of Parliament were able to discuss issues like the Political Party Bill, the economy and other developmental issues which are important for Malawian citizens. The issues discussed were generally relevant," said Hussein.

Hussein also pointed out that there was a lot of vibrancy in the house unlike in the past when discussions were more passive.

The professor said the level of debate was very high and this just shows the seriousness that the Members of Parliament had during their deliberations.

"Opposition Members of Parliament were also giving much input hence the seriousness attached to the just ended sitting. If I were to rate it out of 10, I would put it at 8 out of 10," said Hussein.

He, however, bemoaned the problem of absenteeism that has become a norm for most parliament sessions.

He said the absence of other Members of Parliament in the house robs the sessions of critical contributions that could better shape the topics under discussion.

"Issues of health, education and agriculture are very crucial to this country and I felt like they needed to tackle them in more depth," he said.