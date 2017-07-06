6 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pfumbidzai Wins Fans' Award

By Taddie Manyepo

In-form CAPS United left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai has scooped the club fans' Player of the Month Award for June. The prize was introduced in May by a section of the Green Machine supporters, going by the name "CAPS United Latest" as a way to motivate the players. The fans entered a contract with the team and they are the ones who are supposed to choose a player of their choice for a particular month.

But this time around, coach Lloyd Chitembwe asked the fans to give the voting rights to all the CAPS United registered players.

And in a close contest that also had the May winner Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo, Devon Chafa and Abbas Amidu, it was Pfumbidzai who took the crown that comes with a grocery hamper worth over $300 and a cash prize.

The 22-year-old fullback was a worthy winner of the prize.

During that four-week period, CAPS played four times, two in the local league and as many games in the CAF Champions League

