Angola: Campaign 'Diversify' Can Recover Bad Credit in Banking Sector

Luanda — The "Diversify" campaign on financial citizenship launched on Wednesday in Luanda by the Angolan Development Bank (BDA) can help to recover credit in commercial banks and contribute to the diversification of the national economy.

This fact was conveyed Wednesday in Luanda by the Angolan Development Bank (BDA) administrator, Ângelo Filipe, at the launching ceremony of the Campaign on Financial Citizenship.

Ângelo Filipe said that the campaign aims to disseminate good practice actions to entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs, so that they are aware of participating in the development of the economy, but focusing on sustainability, diversification and the virtuous circle of the economy.

The official said this program is extended to other commercial banks, and will involve stakeholders in the development of the Angolan economy to boost relationship of inter-operability and interdependence of the economy to be smoothly developed.

BDA has created brochures, leaflets and graphic animations that will be issued and disseminated on television and radio channels to public and private entities.